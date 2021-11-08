CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COP26: Obama laments 'dangerous lack of urgency' in climate talks

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

GLASGOW, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama lambasted those who would play politics to avoid acting on climate change, calling out Russia and China in the same breath as Republican politicians back home.

“It was particularly discouraging to see the leaders of two of the world’s largest emitters, China and Russia, declined to even attend the proceedings” in Glasgow, Obama said.

Their “national plans so far reflect what appears to be a dangerous lack of urgency and willingness to maintain the status quo on the part of those governments, and that’s a shame.” (Reporting by William James; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Reuters

Reuters

