Opening game odds: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will play No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the Southeastern Conference East divisional matchup will be televised by CBS.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Vols Wire looks at opening game odds between the Vols and Georgia.

Line: Georgia -20.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Money Line: Georgia -1200, Tennessee +700

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

