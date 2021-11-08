Opening game odds: Tennessee-Georgia
Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will play No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 11 at Neyland Stadium.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the Southeastern Conference East divisional matchup will be televised by CBS.
Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Vols Wire looks at opening game odds between the Vols and Georgia.
Line: Georgia -20.5
Over/Under: 54.5
Money Line: Georgia -1200, Tennessee +700
All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook
