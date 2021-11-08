CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening game odds: Tennessee-Georgia

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eTkLW_0cq4E5mi00

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will play No. 1 Georgia (9-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 11 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST and the Southeastern Conference East divisional matchup will be televised by CBS.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Vols Wire looks at opening game odds between the Vols and Georgia.

Line: Georgia -20.5

Over/Under: 54.5

Money Line: Georgia -1200, Tennessee +700

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

