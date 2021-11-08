CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice expected to announce West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes

By John Lynch
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RDsX9_0cq4E4tz00

Gov. Justice and state officials provide an update for media on COVID-19 response efforts.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations or to find a vaccine near you, visit VACCINATE.WV.GOV or call the WV Vaccine Info Line at 1-833-734-0965.

Gov. Justice is expected to make an announcement for the t hird round of the West Virginia Vaccine Lottery Round 3: ‘Do It For Babydog’ Sweepstakes

West Virginia State
