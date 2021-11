Chandler head coach Rick Garretson held up a sticker he had placed on his hat for Friday’s game against Highland. On it, the letters “CC” and “KJ,” honoring two members of the Wolves’ family who passed away in the last year and a half. K.J. Taylor played his senior season with Chandler in 2020 before transferring to his home state of West Virginia to graduate with his childhood friends. He was killed in a shooting last April.

