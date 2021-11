North Platte, Neb. – The North Platte men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 campaign with a victory over Cloud Community College on Monday night, 71-53. Knights jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the opening two minutes of action. Cloud answered with a 6-2 run over the course of the next four minutes to cut the deficit down to three, 9-6. North Platte continued to battle on the offensive end extending their lead back out to six as Trevon Dennis connected on the back end of two free throw attempts, 12-6.

