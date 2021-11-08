CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-Polish utilities PGE, Tauron seek approval for offshore wind joint venture

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Adds company quotes, rewrites throughout)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Polish state-controlled utilities PGE and Tauron Polska Energia are seeking regulatory approval to create a joint venture to develop offshore wind projects, the companies’ representatives told Reuters on Monday.

PGE and Tauron, both major power generators and distributors in Poland, have applied to the country’s anti-monopoly office UOKiK for permission to create the joint venture, information on the regulator’s website showed.

Poland’s energy producers are seeking alternatives to coal as the country moves to replace it with cleaner solutions, including renewables, gas and nuclear power.

Earlier this year, PGE, Tauron and another state-controlled utility Enea signed a letter of intent on joint offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea..

“Cooperation between PGE and Tauron regards developing wind power in the Baltic Sea. The utilities will jointly work towards getting approval for building and using artificial islands for the purpose of offshore wind farms,” Tauron’s spokesman Łukasz Zimnoch told Reuters.

“This is a natural consequence of our signing of a letter of intent in January,” said PGE spokeswoman Małgorzata Babska, who also said a similar application for setting up a joint venture with Enea had already been filed for the regulator’s consideration.

PGE’s net power production in 2020 stood at 58.1 TWh, Tauron’s at 11.4 TWh and Enea’s at 22.5 TWh.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Power#Wind Farms#Joint Venture#Utilities Pge#Polish#Tauron Polska#Uokik
SFGate

Meet the Solivus Arc, the Future of Home Solar

It’s no secret that renewable energy is the way of the future. Energy produced by wind and solar has already surpassed coal, and there are no signs of slowing. As the need to preserve our resources and protect our environment heightens, solar is expected to produce 20% of all electricity by 2030, driving $345 billion into the U.S economy and offsetting 35% of all electricity sector emissions, according to Forbes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
world-nuclear-news.org

Joint venture fuel assembly plant opens in Kazakhstan

The official opening of a new fuel assembly plant at the Ulba Metallurgical Plant, in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan, was marked today at a ceremony attended by high-level representatives from Samruk-Kazyna JSC, NAC Kazatomprom JSC, UMP JSC, China Atomic Energy Authority, China General Nuclear Power Corporation, Framatome, and the East Kazakhstan regional administration. The plant is a Kazakh-Chinese joint venture and will supply fuel to China General Nuclear subsidiary CGNPC-URC.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WHYY

Offshore wind farm builder tries to calm worries

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight. The builder of New Jersey’s first planned offshore wind farm rejected renewed attacks by some Shore residents who fear that the sight of turbines on the horizon will keep tourists away, damage the coastal economy and erode property values. Officials for the Ocean...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thesandpaper.net

Slow Down on Offshore Wind and Refocus on Onshore Options

Regarding the proposed Atlantic Shores wind farm project off our coast, I am concerned about the potential for negative impacts on community character, tourism, the local economy, the fishing industry and the environment, as well as negative visual impacts. These concerns are heightened since onshore alternatives for carbon-free energy are available that would negate or reduce the need to jeopardize the ocean environment. So why pursue this project as currently presented?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Czech utility CEZ halts sale of Polish power generation assets

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ said on Tuesday it had halted the sale process for its Polish generation assets in the third quarter as the prices offered were not economically attractive. CEZ had received binding bids in June for the assets which include two coal-fired power plants. “Keeping those...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Offshore Wind on the Horizon

Investment in offshore wind has surged as economies jump into the race to reach net-zero emissions in the coming decades. Gov. Newsom Launches $15B for Climate, EVs, Hydrogen; Orders Offshore Wind Goal. Subscribe to start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WTOP

Dominion seeks Virginia’s approval for offshore wind project

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Plans for Dominion Energy’s massive offshore wind farm near the Virginia coast are being filed with the State Corporation Commission. The company said Friday that the filing brings the project one major step closer to becoming reality. Dominion plans to erect 176 wind turbines in the Atlantic Ocean about 27 miles from the shores of Virginia Beach. The project is expected to generate enough power for about 660,000 homes. Dominion said the filing with Virginia’s corporation commission keeps the project on schedule for completion by the end of 2026. Earlier this year, the company filed a request for federal approval through the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. Two wind turbines already stand off the Virginia Coast as part of a pilot project.
VIRGINIA STATE
Newswise

Offshore Wind Plan Boosts Clean Energy

Newswise — The offshore wind farms that will be developed under a new Biden administration plan are essential for curbing climate change, according to a Tufts expert. The federal investment in renewable energy also might accelerate efforts to create an improved power grid across the nation, he says, following a funding announcement last week that the U.S. Department of Energy will invest $13.5 million to provide environmental and wildlife data to support offshore wind development. The move helps advance a joint interagency goal to develop 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030—enough electricity to power more than 10 million homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wshu.org

Offshore wind developers recruit Long Islanders for jobs

Offshore wind executives say Long Islanders can expect to find maintenance jobs even after work is complete on the region's five offshore wind farms. They hosted a recruitment fair on Friday to get the word out. Grant van Wyngaardeen, the head of procurement at Orstead, who is set to develop...
INDUSTRY
rspb.org.uk

The role of offshore wind in the nature and climate emergency

However, installing this technology at the scale and pace needed to decarbonise our energy systems is no easy task. Speakers at the COP26’s Offshore Wind and Biodiversity event made it clear that the nature and climate emergencies are indivisible; we cannot save nature without tackling climate change and we cannot reach net zero without a healthy environment. That includes our seas which provide us with food, green energy, carbon stores and amazing nature which often underpins local economies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy