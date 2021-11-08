CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver trapped after car crashes into back of delivery truck

 7 days ago
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – A car slammed into the back of a delivery truck on a Lemon Grove-area freeway early Monday morning, leaving the driver trapped in the wreckage.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. on eastbound state Route 94, near College Avenue, according to authorities at the scene.

A delivery truck driver told ABC 10News he was traveling on the freeway when he felt some sort of impact that he thought could have been a flat tire.

After stopping, he was surprised to see a car wedged under the back of the truck.

“I thought I had a flat tire, or something exploded, and I saw there’s a little vehicle under my truck,” the truck’s driver said.

Using the Jaws of Life, it took responding firefighters about 40 minutes to extricate the driver from the wreckage.

The car’s driver was alert and appeared to have a head injury. He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital for treatment, but his condition was unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

