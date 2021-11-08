CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg adds hummingbird mural to downtown

The Associated Press
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A new mural is taking flight in the city of Hattiesburg.

WDAM reports that a mural commissioned by the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art has been unveiled in the city’s downtown. The mural, titled “Spread Your Wings,” features a green and blue hummingbird beating its wings.

The bird was painted by an artist from Austin, Texas, Avery Orendorf and was painted on the side of a building that houses the Fairley’s Wings restaurant.

The owner of the restaurant, Nick Fairley, said the mural was a great addition to the downtown.

The television station reports that the hummingbird mural is the 30th mural to go up in the southern Mississippi city and is one of 45 stops on the city’s public art trail.

The artist, Orendorf, said they painted the whole wall in three days.

