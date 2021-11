The Patriots didn’t make a deal before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but it’s possible that New England could still be in the mix for a notable addition. After the Browns weren’t able trade Odell Beckham Jr this week, Cleveland is putting him on waivers and were reportedly taking steps late Thursday into Friday to make his salary manageable for anyone who claimed him. The Patriots are likely among a large number of teams potentially interested in putting in a claim.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO