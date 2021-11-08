Truck carrying wine overturns, closes northbound lanes of US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem for several hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of road is closed after a box truck overturned.
The Department of Transportation is reporting that US-421 is closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit.
This closure is expected to last sometime.
Wine cases and bottles are broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by the Winston-Salem Police Department .
A box truck overturned in the roadway, and crews are working to clean it up.
The roadway reopened just before 2 p.m. on Monday.
