Truck carrying wine overturns, closes northbound lanes of US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem for several hours

Courtesy of Chad Tucker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of road is closed after a box truck overturned.

The Department of Transportation is reporting that US-421 is closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit.

This closure is expected to last sometime.

Wine cases and bottles are broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by the Winston-Salem Police Department .

A box truck overturned in the roadway, and crews are working to clean it up.

The roadway reopened just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

