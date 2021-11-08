CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Truck carrying wine overturns, closes northbound lanes of US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem for several hours

By Emily Mikkelsen
 7 days ago

Courtesy of Chad Tucker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy stretch of road is closed after a box truck overturned.

The Department of Transportation is reporting that US-421 is closed near the Peters Creek Parkway/Highway 150 exit.

This closure is expected to last sometime.

Wine cases and bottles are broken in the roadway, visible in the pictures tweeted by the Winston-Salem Police Department .

A box truck overturned in the roadway, and crews are working to clean it up.

The roadway reopened just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

