Africa

An NFT is Being Made for This Apartheid Struggle Legend

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleITNewsAfrica - In an historic South African first, a spy “pen gun” once owned by anti-apartheid icon and former ANC President Oliver “OR” Tambo has been tokenized into a Non-Fungible Token (NFT). The spy pen gun is believed to have been gifted to Tambo by the East Germans, to...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Tambo
