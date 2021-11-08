CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jamaica deportation: Home Office faces legal action over HIV patient being denied treatment in detention

By Nadine White
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kB51q_0cq4BsKf00

The Home Office has been threatened with legal action over an HIV patient who continues to be denied life-saving treatment while being held in an immigration detention centre, The Independent has learned.

The 42-year-old man, who was awaiting deportation to Jamaica, relies on daily medication to manage his condition, and says the dosages for his other ailments, schizophrenia and depression, have been reduced by staff at Colnbrook Immigration Centre.

A solicitor at Duncan Lewis law firm has submitted a pre-action letter to the government stating an intention to take them to court over a failure to “operate a safe and lawful system for individuals with HIV in detention” and the subjection of their client to an “unacceptably high risk of contracting Covid-19” prior to or whilst on the scheduled charter flight.

The 36-page document, seen by The Independent , argues that the Home Office has breached human rights and equalities legislation following a lack of risk assessment in respect of their client’s detention and adherence to safeguarding policies which points to unlawful imprisonment.

Solicitor Jamie Bell, who is representing the detainee, said : “We remain increasingly concerned that our client reports that he is now into his seventh day detained and his seventh day without his life-saving HIV medication.

“We are particularly concerned that in the absence of his medication, our client will become vulnerable to serious infection in the midst of a Covid outbreak within the detention centre.

“It is deeply surprising that the Home Office continues to detain HIV positive individuals after having been found to have unlawfully failed to have a policy in place to safeguard those with HIV within their detention centres.”

The Home Office has until 4.30pm on Monday to respond to the pre-action letter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4amVlR_0cq4BsKf00

Seth Ramocan, Jamaica’s high commissioner in London, has also attempted to get information from the Home Office about the case but The Independent understands that efforts to engage have not been reciprocated.

A high court judge ruled in July that the Home Office had failed to put in place systems to protect detainees with HIV, after a man was denied life-saving medication for four days.

According to the Terrence Higgins Trust , not taking regular HIV medication can allow the virus to grow and can also increase the chance of developing resistance.

Dr Laura Waters, chair of the British HIV Association, told The Independent that denying him necessary medication is a breach of his human rights.

Any interruption of HIV treatment can, she said, “lead to a rapid decline in health, and a real risk of life-threatening infections. In addition, the virus may develop resistance to medication making it difficult to find an effective treatment.

“This is why we strongly recommend that HIV treatment should not be stopped, even for a short time.

“People awaiting deportation are entitled to continuation of any treatment they are already on, not just for HIV, so it is wrong for the Home Office to have allowed any of his essential medication to be stopped – this is a breach of his human rights.”

Hannah Ward, Director of Policy at National AIDS Trust, has also criticised the Home Office after learning of this case, adding: “Detention should always be a last resort. If continuity of medication cannot be guaranteed the person must not be detained.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QNbDA_0cq4BsKf00

Leading equalities campaigner Peter Tatchell said it is an “outrageous violation of human rights” to deny the patient care.

“This neglect is symptomatic of the sub-standard conditions in the UK’s immigration detention centres and is another consequence of the government’s ‘hostile environment’ immigration policy,” he told The Independent.

Despite repeated requests since last week, Mr Bell has not received documentation from the Home Office outlining the grounds for his continued detainment. On Friday, the Home Office said the man is no longer facing removal from the UK on the upcoming deportation flight to Jamaica.

The patient has lived in the UK for more than 30 years and was detained last Monday after enforcement officers “kicked his door off” and seized him at his home in the early hours of the morning.

Speaking to The Independent from his cell at Colnbrook, he said: “You can’t let someone suffer the way they’re making me suffer. What else do I need to do to show them that how they’re treating me is wrong?”

Colnbrook is currently attempting to contain a Covid-19 outbreak and the man, whose immune system is already compromised, is worried about contracting the virus – especially when using spaces, such as the exercise yard, which are also used by people who have coronavirus.

The Birmingham resident, who arrived in the UK from Jamaica aged 11, was scheduled to be deported to Jamaica this Wednesday.

Addressing concerns around the patient being denied HIV treatment, a spokesperson said: “All immigration removal centres have dedicated, 24-hour on-site medical facilities, including access to independent doctors and nurses.

“All decisions, including the prescribing of medication and dosage, relating to an individual’s medical needs are decided by an independent doctor.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

HIV patient ‘denied life-saving medication’ in UK detention centre

A man with HIV who was awaiting deportation to Jamaica is being denied life-saving treatment in an immigration detention centre, The Independent has learned.The 42-year-old man relies on daily medication to manage his condition, and says the dosages for his other ailments, schizophrenia and depression, have been reduced by staff at Colnbrook Immigration Centre.He has lived in the UK for more than 30 years and was detained on Monday after enforcement officers “kicked his door off” and seized him at his home in the early hours of the morning.The Birmingham resident was scheduled to be deported to Jamaica next Wednesday,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Affront to the Windrush generation’: Home Office to deport non-criminals to Jamaica for first time since scandal

The Home Office is chartering a plane to deport Jamaicans who have no criminal record for the first time since the Windrush scandal broke, in what has been described as an “affront to the Windrush generation”.Among those set to be forcibly removed from the UK is a 20-year-old woman with no criminal convictions who has been in the country since she was 13 and has no relatives in Jamaica.The flight, which is scheduled for 10 November, marks the fourth mass deportation to the Caribbean since the Windrush scandal broke in 2018, when it emerged that large numbers of Commonwealth nationals...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Tatchell
Person
Jamie Bell
Person
Duncan Lewis
BBC

Jamaica deportation flight leaves with just four people on board

A deportation flight from the UK to Jamaica left with just four people on board, the Home Office has said. Several last-minute legal challenges meant 33 people did not board Wednesday morning's flight as planned. Some of them were guilty of crimes such as murder and child sexual offences, Home...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Change cannabis law before my epileptic daughter dies, father urges Sajid Javid

When Jorja Emerson was born in February 2016, she seemed just like any other new baby.But as the months went by, her parents began to realise something wasn’t quite right with the youngster, who hadn’t been developing as a typical baby should.Jorja, now five, was subsequently diagnosed with a chromosome disorder which causes a severe form of epilepsy.At its worst, the condition can cause Jorja to suffer more than 30 seizures a day. She was admitted to intensive care twice – and at one point her parents were told she was terminally ill.Her parents tried every treatment possible but nothing...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Detention#Deportation#Jamaica#The Home Office#Covid
The Independent

Ministers could be forced to make NHS workforce plans public

Dozens of MPs and almost 50 health organisations have backed a bid by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt to force ministers to publish workforce plans for the NHS. The Tory MP has tabled an amendment to the government’s Health and Care Bill in Parliament which would require the NHS to publish forecasts of what the NHS needed and whether it was training enough doctors and nurses every two years.
HEALTH
Vice

Death Row Inmates Sue Japan Over ‘Inhumane’ Same-Day Executions

Two death row inmates have sued the Japanese government for what their lawyer called its “inhumane” practice of notifying prisoners of their executions just hours before they are carried out. The short notice leaves little time for the prisoner to challenge the punishment—conducted by hanging—and is unconstitutional, said Yutaka Ueda,...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HIV
Shropshire Star

Patel threatened with legal action over police inquiry sparked by Couzens case

The Centre for Women’s Justice and 21 other national women’s organisations and campaigners said they have sent a letter before action to Priti Patel. Women’s groups have threatened the Home Secretary with legal action if she “fails to take urgent steps to tackle police-perpetrated abuse”. The Centre for Women’s Justice...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

MPs call on Liz Truss to intervene and stop Saudi Arabia executing academic for ‘contents of his library’

Over a dozen British MPs and peers have urged the UK government to stop Saudi Arabia from sentencing a prominent jailed academic to death, amid pressuring Riyadh to halt capital punishment for non-lethal offences and juvenile crimes. Saudi scholar Hassan Al-Maliki has been behind bars since 2017 on a range of charges including “conducting interviews with Western news outlets”, and “owning books” that were “not authorised” by the Kingdom. The father of nine, who has called for a pluralistic Saudi society and political reform, is currently being tried in Saudi Arabia’s Specialised Criminal court in a case that...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ecuador military, prison heads resign after jail riot

The heads of Ecuador's armed forces and prisons resigned Monday after weekend riots left 68 dead in the latest outbreak of violence between inmates aligned to warring drug gangs, the government said. President Guillermo Lasso accepted the resignations of Vice Admiral Jorge Cabrera, head of the joint command, and Bolivar Garzon, head of the SNAI prisons agency, the president's office said in a statement. Two days of fighting between inmates armed with guns, machetes and explosives left dozens dead at an overcrowded prison in Guayaquil before authorities could regain control. Social media posts showed gruesome images of prisoners beating and setting fire to bloodied bodies in an eruption the government labeled "barbaric."
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Suitcase killer Heather Mack returns to Chicago with child who was born in prison as boyfriend hospitalised

An American woman convicted of killing her mother and stuffing her corpse in a suitcase at a Bali hotel has been deported from Indonesia back to the US. Heather Mack, who came to be known as the Suitcase Killer, left the country with her six-year-old daughter, Stella, who she gave birth to while incarcerated. The pair walked hand-in-hand through Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali as a sizable security detail escorted them to their departure gate. Mack, 26, and her ex-boyfriend Tommy Schaefer were convicted of killing Mack's wealthy socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and hiding her body in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

333K+
Followers
132K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy