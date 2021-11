(WSET) — Democrat Chris Hurst, who lost his seat in the race for Virginia House of Delegates District 12, conceded Wednesday. “This morning, I tried to reach Delegate-elect Jason Ballard to congratulate him on last night’s results and I hope we have the chance to talk soon. I wish him and his family well and that they may continue the progress the New River Valley has seen," Hurst said in a statement Wednesday.

RADFORD, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO