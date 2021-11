Former England captain Mark Butcher has accused Yorkshire of being “in denial” after one of their players escaped sanction despite reportedly calling his then team-mate Azeem Rafiq a “P***”.According to ESPNcricinfo, a report into allegations of institutional racism made by Rafiq includes an admission by one senior player that he repeatedly used the word “P***” in relation to his colleague which on at least one occasion reduced the player to tears.However, having examined the report produced by an independent panel, the club are said to have considered the comments “friendly banter”, drawing a stinging response from Butcher.Responding to the reported...

SOCIETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO