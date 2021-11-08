CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

CCCBI Hosts Annual Awards Celebration, Honors Chester County Hospital CEO as Its Executive of the Year

 7 days ago

Image via the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry.

The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry recently hosted its 2021 Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. This tradition celebrates the CCCBI’s accomplishments over the past year and looks ahead to the future.

“We were so happy to host a major in-person event at the beautiful Longwood Gardens,” said Dave Hackett, Chair of the CCCBI’s Board of Directors. “It was a testament to the strength and resilience of the Chester County business community.”

Each year, CCCBI honors the senior executive of a company who has demonstrated great business and civic leadership in the community. This year, it recognized Michael Duncan, CEO of Chester County Hospital, as its Executive of the Year.

CCCBI also honored two Citizens of the Year: Dave Magrogan, CEO of Harvest Restaurant Holdings and the Dave Magrogan Group, and Bob Rafetto, former co-owner of Dilworthtown Inn, Blue Pear Bistro, and the Inn Keeper’s Kitchen.

“It was an honor to recognize Bob’s and Dave’s tremendous efforts to assist the hospitality industry through the pandemic, as well as Michael Duncan’s leadership,” said Hackett.

Learn more about the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry.

VISTA.Today

Neumann University Plants Tree to Honor Late Aston Commissioner

A tree dedication ceremony at Neumann University in memory of Aston Commissioner Carol Graham. On Nov. 7, Neumann University planted a tree on campus to honor former Aston Township Commissioner Carol Graham, who died on Jan.12, 2021. The university is in Aston’s Second Ward, which Graham represented for 11 years.
ASTON, PA
VISTA.Today

West Chester-based StreamGeeks Announce Third Annual Summit for Video Professionals

The StreamGeeks Summit 3.0 is the third annual educational gathering focused on live streaming and video production. It is scheduled for Dec. 10. The StreamGeeks are a West Chester-based video production company that has helped pioneer new methods of live video streaming since its start in 2017. Live streaming has become a crucial tool for online communications, and the need for training in this growing industry has surged in recent years.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Great Valley School District Education Fund Receives $5k Gift from First Resource Bank

Lauren Ranalli (second from left), with GVSDEF Board members Tom Koester and Steve Skoufalos; Development Director Vicki Reilly; and Superintendent Daniel Goffredo. Lauren Ranalli, President and CFO of First Resource Bank, visited the Great Valley School District Friday, Nov 5, to present a check to its Education Foundation (GVSDEF). The $5,000 EITC donation will support the Foundation’s efforts to fund educational opportunities that connect with GVSD students and promote innovative possibilities that inspire them.
CHARITIES
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Brandon Rost, CEO of beMarketing

Brandon Rost, CEO of beMarketing, spoke with VISTA.Today about learning the values of hard work and relationships in his childhood and teen years in Plymouth Meeting; starting his own lawn cutting business and helping his general contractor father with his part-time job delivering the early morning Philadelphia Inquirer; about his nine years bussing tables and working as a waiter at Outback Steak House where he learned how to handle a crisis and provide good service to so many different people.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
