CCCBI Hosts Annual Awards Celebration, Honors Chester County Hospital CEO as Its Executive of the Year

Image via the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry.

The Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry recently hosted its 2021 Annual Awards Celebration at Longwood Gardens. This tradition celebrates the CCCBI’s accomplishments over the past year and looks ahead to the future.

“We were so happy to host a major in-person event at the beautiful Longwood Gardens,” said Dave Hackett, Chair of the CCCBI’s Board of Directors. “It was a testament to the strength and resilience of the Chester County business community.”

Each year, CCCBI honors the senior executive of a company who has demonstrated great business and civic leadership in the community. This year, it recognized Michael Duncan, CEO of Chester County Hospital, as its Executive of the Year.

CCCBI also honored two Citizens of the Year: Dave Magrogan, CEO of Harvest Restaurant Holdings and the Dave Magrogan Group, and Bob Rafetto, former co-owner of Dilworthtown Inn, Blue Pear Bistro, and the Inn Keeper’s Kitchen.

“It was an honor to recognize Bob’s and Dave’s tremendous efforts to assist the hospitality industry through the pandemic, as well as Michael Duncan’s leadership,” said Hackett.

Learn more about the Chester County Chamber of Business and Industry .