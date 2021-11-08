CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

State police searching for stolen UTV in Centre County

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsbNj_0cq4A4l900

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — It’s reported a UTV was stolen from a home in Union Township in September and has yet to be found.

State police at Rockview are investigating a report of a stolen military tan-colored 2021 Polaris General XP 100 side-by-side UTV.

Police investigate burglary at local shop in Philipsburg

It was stolen sometime between noon Sept. 16 and 8:50 a.m. Sept. 19 at the 1800 block of S Eagle Valley Road.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police search for armed robbery suspects in Blair County

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two armed suspects after they allegedly entered an apartment complex and robbed multiple people at gunpoint Saturday morning. The two men entered the complex on the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue Saturday, Nov. 13 just before Noon. Once inside, multiple residents say they were robbed at gunpoint, […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona PD release updated list of people with active warrants

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department Monday released an updated list of people who are currently wanted. The list posted to social media displays the names of individuals in alphabetical order who have active warrants through the department. Birth dates were not provided to protect identities. Anyone who believes they are on the […]
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Centre County, PA
Sports
City
Philipsburg, PA
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Couple walks away after pulled from crash with tractor-trailer

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman were pulled from their vehicle on the PA Turnpike after getting caught between a tractor-trailer and the concrete “Jersey walls” separating east and west lanes. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, near mile marker 105, when an Ohio couple was traveling […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Homeowner scammed out of 6K for HVAC work, police say

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a scam where a victim paid for HVAC work to be done at his house in July but the suspect never showed up to complete the work. On Nov. 9th the victim went to Pennsylvania State Police out of DuBois saying that they paid the suspect $6,000 dollars to […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating two hit-and-runs in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating two hit-and-runs that happened in Bedford County during the month of October. The first one happened on Oct. 12 when a vehicle that was traveling with a trailer cut a right turn too short on I-70 East off SR 30 at the Breezewood interchange and struck a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utv#Police#Weather#Polaris General Xp 100#Psp Rockview#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Crews battle late night house fire in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly a dozen crews were called to a Clearfield County house fire Sunday night, working until the early morning to put it out. The fire broke out in a house on the 200 block of Chestnut Avenue in Rush Township. Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 11:30 p.m. Crews […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at old Clearfield County bar & grill

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than a dozen crews from Clearfield and Jefferson counties were called to the scene of a building fire Monday afternoon at an old bar & grill. The call came in at 12:28 p.m. for a two-story structure fire at 2489 Curwensville-Grampian Highway, the address of the old Wildwood Bar […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WANTED: Altoona Police search for attempted homicide suspect

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are looking for an individual wanted for an attempted homicide that happened early in the morning Saturday in Altoona. According to Altoona Police Department Facebook post, Melissa Thompson is wanted on charges relating to a stabbing that happened at The Palace at about 3 a.m. that left a victim with multiple […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Crews quickly deal with basement fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews quickly put out a basement fire Friday afternoon in Blair County. The fire was confined in a basement at a residence on Walnut Street in Hollidaysburg and was put out very quickly, according to the Phoenix Volunteer Fire Cheif. No one was at the residence at the time of the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fire claims lives of woman, 70, and 7-month-old boy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fire in a northwest Philadelphia home claimed the lives of a woman and a 7-month-old boy over the weekend, authorities said. Police said the blaze in the West Mount Airy neighborhood was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said a 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a bathroom and was […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested for attempted robbery at DuBois Subway

UPDATE: The DuBois City Police Department has identified the man in the photos and he is in custody. CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Police are looking for a man that they said attempted to rob a Subway Thursday morning in DuBois. City police said the attempted robbery occurred at the Subway on South Brady Street […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Scam Alert: Police urge Somerset County residents to be aware of scams

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are warning Somerset County residents about two scams that have been affecting the area. According to the Somerset Borough Police Department’s Facebook page, scammers have been calling local businesses acting as dissatisfied customers or the owner of the business. They then convince the employee to tell them how much cash […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Lawyer: Man charged in scam missed court because he’s dead

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man charged with running a scam that cheated a woman out of more than $80,000 missed a recent court date and was supposed to be rearrested, but his attorney says that will be impossible because his client has been dead for months. Johnny Masesa’s attorney told state’s attorneys in June […]
MILFORD, CT
WTAJ

Jurors resume deliberations Monday in campground slayings

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A jury resumes deliberations Monday in the trial of a man charged in the shooting deaths of two Philadelphia men at a Philadelphia-area campground two years ago. Miles Jones, 42, is charged with criminal homicide reckless endangerment and weapons counts in the October 2019 deaths at Homestead Family Campgrounds in West […]
DOYLESTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Crews search for 2 after boat capsizes in Delaware River

NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Rescue crews from New Jersey and Pennsylvania as well as the U.S. Coast Guard have been searching the Delaware River between the two states for two missing boaters over the weekend. State police and Coast Guard officials said a 19-foot recreational vessel capsized in the river just before 3 p.m. […]
NATIONAL PARK, NJ
WTAJ

WTAJ

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy