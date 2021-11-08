State police searching for stolen UTV in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — It’s reported a UTV was stolen from a home in Union Township in September and has yet to be found.

State police at Rockview are investigating a report of a stolen military tan-colored 2021 Polaris General XP 100 side-by-side UTV.

It was stolen sometime between noon Sept. 16 and 8:50 a.m. Sept. 19 at the 1800 block of S Eagle Valley Road.

Anyone with information should contact PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.

