CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Players, Coaches, And Referees To Get Special COVID-19 Boosters

By George McElroy
chronicle99.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Basketball Players Association ( NBA) has assured the players and other sports officials that they will receive particular medication to boost their immunity against the COVID-19 virus. Players and officials who have received only the first dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine are the ones under prime...

chronicle99.com

Comments / 0

Related
sarasotamagazine.com

Should You Get a Covid-19 Booster Shot?

Since mid-September, Covid-19 booster shots have been available to anyone age 18 and older in the United States. But who needs one the most? And how long do initial vaccines last before you need a booster? Medical professionals offer some insight. How long do you have to wait after your...
SARASOTA, FL
editorials24.com

Virginia pharmacy gives 112 kids wrong doses of COVID vaccine

At least 112 Virginia children were given wrong doses of COVID-19 vaccines after a local pharmacy tried to make up for not having the new shots for kids, according to local officials. Ted Pharmacy in Aldie “incorrectly administered” partial doses of adult vaccines to the kids — likely either not...
VIRGINIA STATE
abc27 News

California, Colorado, and NM expand COVID-19 booster access

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is among three U.S. states now allowing coronavirus booster shots for all adults even though federal health officials recommend limiting doses to those considered most at risk. The nation’s most populous state, along with Colorado and New Mexico, instituted their policies to try to head off a feared surge around […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
chronicle99.com

Golden State News: Demand For New Stimulus Check Picks Pace

Citizens of the state are in dire need of a new stimulus check. The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have plagued the citizens. More than 3 million individuals have filed a petition for the cause. Citizens have demanded the stimulus check once in three months. According to BCR, “Stimulus payments...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

Actor Kristy Swanson, Who Spread Virus Misinformation, Is Hospitalized With COVID-19

Actor Kristy Swanson, the original “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” said Monday she has been hospitalized in New Jersey after contracting COVID-19. “Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course. I’m in good spirits and in great hands,” she tweeted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zandi
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Covid#Cdc#Flu Shots#Abc#The Primary Goal Athletes
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.org

Gas, electricity, food: Cost of living skyrockets in California

Day-to-day life is getting more expensive in California, which already has a higher percentage of residents living in poverty than any other state in the nation when the cost of living is taken into account. That’s because skyrocketing inflation rates pushed consumer prices nationwide up 6.2% in October compared to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

The U.S. made a big mistake when it comes to COVID-19, expert says

The United States government might have made a huge misstep when it comes to the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb said over the weekend. Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the government has done a poor job with its messaging about the coronavirus booster shot. “I think the confusing...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy