The Universe is a wonderfully weird and varied place. We've barely even begun to scratch the surface of what might be possible. It would be foolish, for example, to imagine that our Solar System displays the entire gamut of planetary diversity. In fact, we know it doesn't. But our detection technologies are not yet sophisticated enough for us to observe exoplanets (planets outside the Solar System) in particularly fine detail. According to new research, one such type of exoplanet could be like giant cosmic eggs. These exoplanets would have a single, fused, thin and brittle lithosphere – the outermost planetary layer – with little to...

ASTRONOMY ・ 17 HOURS AGO