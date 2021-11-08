A firefighting volleyball player and another Vikings meltdown

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dani Drews, Sr., OH, Utah (Sandy, Utah)» 6.71 KPS, .344 PCT, 2.00 DPS, 7.2 PPSAveraged 6.71 kills per set in two wins for Utah at then-No. 17 Oregon (3-0) and Oregon State (3-1), leading the team to its first road sweep over the Oregon schools since 2016.Began the weekend with 18 kills in the sweep over the Ducks and finished by posting a season-high 29 kills in the four-set win at Oregon State.Her 29 kills were one shy of tying her own school-record for kills in a four set match (30) and were the most kills by any Ute this season. It was the seventh time she has hit the 20-plus kill mark this season.Hit .344 on the weekend, posting a .286 clip in the win at Oregon and then hitting .389 in her season-high kill effort on Sunday.Moved into sixth all-time in Conference history in career kills (2,062). Also has 1,001 career digs and is now the sixth in Pac-12 history with 2,000 kills and 1,000 digs.Fifth career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award.Utah’s 19th all-time Pac-12 Player of the Week, including Pac-12 Player of the Week (1986-2010) and Pac-12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week (2011-21) selections.ALSO NOMINATED: Iman Isanovic, ASU; Magda Jehlarova, WSU; Mac May, UCLA; Brooke Nuneviller, ORE; Izzi Szulczewski, OSU; Puk Stubbe, ARIZ; Maya Tabron, COLO.

SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO