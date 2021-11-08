CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regeneron ‘antibody cocktail’ helps prevent COVID-19, trial results show

By Fareeha Rehman, Nexstar Media Wire
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Phase 3 trial results by biotech company Regeneron showed its new drug provides long-term protection against COVID-19.

A single dose of the antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% during months 2-8, according to results released Monday. Previously published results already showed its effectiveness within one month of getting the injection.

Regeneron said none of the participants who were injected with a single dose of the ‘REGEN-COV’ antibody cocktail were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the eight-month trial run in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Meanwhile, six people in the placebo group were hospitalized with COVID-19, the results revealed.

“These results demonstrate that REGEN-COV has the potential to provide long-lasting immunity from SARS-CoV-2 infection, a result particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised,” said Myron S. Cohen, M.D., who leads the monoclonal antibody efforts for the NIH-sponsored COVID Prevention Network.

U.S. allows foreign tourists with proof of vaccination, COVID test

Participants in both the placebo group and the test group were allowed to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the first month, Regeneron said, but the number of people vaccinated was balanced: 34.5% of the REGEN-COV group and 35.2% of the placebo group received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by the end of the eight-month trial.

Regeneron said its drug is not authorized as a substitute for the vaccine, however.

REGEN-COV currently has emergency use authorization in the U.S. to treat people who already have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and are at high risk of more serious consequences from the COVID-19 infection. It’s not authorized for people who are already hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the company.

The Food and Drug Administration has agreed to review applications for the antibody cocktail and is expected to take action in April 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Related
MedicalXpress

Antibody cocktail offers much-needed COVID-19 protection

In what could be very good news for the immunocompromised, an antibody cocktail tested at the University of Virginia School of Medicine appears to offer long-lasting protection from COVID-19. The cocktail, manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, reduced the risk of COVID-19 infection by more than 80% for more than eight months,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Union

Regeneron antibody cocktail gets support from European Medicine Agency committee for use in some COVID patients

Regeneron’s COVID-19 antibody cocktail garnered a supportive nod from the European Medicine Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) Thursday, signaling it can be used under certain circumstances. The committee recommended REGEN-COV, the drug, be used for non-hospitalized COVID patients 12 years or older who don’t need...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KTVU FOX 2

Regeneron says single dose of antibody treatment cut COVID-19 risk by 81%

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said Monday that a single dose of its antibody treatment reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% for up to eight months, according to its late-stage trial. The company said the results could potentially pave the way for broader use in helping to protect certain people with weakened immune systems.
TARRYTOWN, NY
bioworld.com

Cocktail time: Regeneron’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies post strong phase III data, could dilute mRNA market share

New positive phase III study results for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s COVID-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail show a single dose reduced the risk of contracting the virus by 81.6% during a two- to eight-month follow-up period. The strong data go along with Pfizer Inc.’s recent positive results for its oral antiviral, Paxlovid, hinting that COVID-19 therapeutics could begin cutting into powerful mRNA vaccine margins from Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE and Moderna Inc.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Portland Tribune

Antibody treatment prevents COVID hospitalizations

Patients getting the monoclonal treatment at St. Charles Madras get better faster. Dawn Bright says when she heard about the monoclonal antibodies, she was open to anything that would help. "Every symptom I've ever heard you could have from COVID, I had it," says Bright. Bright is a retired nurse....
MADRAS, OR
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical & Biotech
Health
Economy
Industry
Public Health
Allergy
Vaccines
Coronavirus
chronicle99.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Should Not Be a Requirement for All Americans

As the country adjusts to life in a post-pandemic world, vaccine mandates have become a hotly contested issue. With the number of cases and hospitalizations rebounding across the country, New York City has become the first major city to require proof of vaccination to enter gyms, restaurants, theaters, and other indoor public places.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Coronavirus in Arkansas: governor reports 151 new cases, 12 additional deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health showed active coronavirus cases decreased by 351 to 4,785. 151 new COVID-19 cases were reported and there were 12 additional deaths due to the virus reported in Arkansas on Monday, November 15. Total cases in the state during the pandemic increased to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

