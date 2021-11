Upon landing in Mexico in the first scenes of Forza Horizon 5, you will most likely be ready to get fully involved in the fifth game of the Forza Horizon series. However, you won’t be able to actually access the full story until you’ve done a few tasks. What do you mean by that? The Horizon Adventure will not start in earnest right from the onset, as it will be unlocked. In order to unlock it, be ready to grind out some challenges.

