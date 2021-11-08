CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Recall: Colt’s Modern Sporting Rifles

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColt’s Manufacturing Company LLC is voluntarily initiating a recall of certain Modern Sporting Rifles (MSRs). Colt said it recently discovered that it’s possible that some of these MSRs may discharge a second round when...

sgbonline.com

Comments / 4

Carl-hermann Freese
7d ago

I was wondering if they had installed binary triggers and now afraid the ATF is going to arbitrarily make it a version of full auto.. set this up.

Reply
3
Related
sgbonline.com

​Fenix Outdoor Sells Brunton

Fenix Outdoor announced that it has sold its Brunton business to two yet undisclosed employees of Brunton Outdoor, Inc. in the U.S. Brunton is a manufacturer of equipment for navigation for professional users and consumers in the active outdoor space mainly in North America. The company commented in a brief...
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Jack Wolfskin Appoints GM Commercial Europe

Jack Wolfskin Europe has appointed Natascha El Mahmoud, most recently as VP sales, as general manager, commercial, Europe as part of its new commercial management structure. The company’s retail and e-commerce businesses will continue to be managed by Stefan Kopp and Patrick Berresheim respectively. El Mahmoud, Berresheim and Kopp report directly to company’s CEO Richard Collier.
BUSINESS
EatThis

Costco Just Announced a Recall for This Beloved Drink

This weekend, Costco has issued a recall announcement to advise of a serious food safety issue occurring with a popular beverage. Other recall advisory sites had not published the news before the weekend, but we've got the details on this Costco recall announcement you need to know. On their website...
FOOD & DRINKS
sgbonline.com

Gympass Announces Collaboration With Fitness International

Gympass announced a collaboration with Fitness International, LLC, which owns the LA Fitness, City Sports Club and Esporta Fitness brands. The partnership gives Gympass’ “2,500+ corporate clients the opportunity to access more than 700 locations across the U.S,” said the company. “At Gympass, quality and accessibility are two of our...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Recall#Cr6921#Le6920mps B#Le6920 Oem2#Msr
sgbonline.com

Inside The Call: SportChek Boosted By Return Of Hockey

Canadian Tire Corp., Ltd. reported comparable-store sales at its SportChek segment climbed 11.2 percent in the third quarter and 7 percent compared to 2019, boosted by the return of hockey and organized sports. Gregory Craig, EVP and CFO, told analysts on a call that the gains were fueled by athletic...
RETAIL
sgbonline.com

Gregory And High Sierra Show Gains For Samsonite

Samsonite International S.A.reported sales on a currency-neutral basis for the Gregory brand increased 5.2 percent in the third quarter while sales of the High Sierra brand jumped 87.1 percent. On a reported basis, Gregory’s sales reached $16.6 million against $15.9 million, up 4.1 percent. High Sierra’s sales rose 88.1 percent...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Adidas Shaves 2021 Forecast On Sourcing Disruptions

Adidas slightly lowered its full-year sales and profit forecasts, citing sourcing disruptions and a tough market environment in China after third-quarter results missed analyst expectations. Currency-neutral sales in the third quarter increased 3 percent. On a currency-neutral basis, revenues in EMEA and North America both grew 9 percent, Latin America surged 55 percent and Asia-Pacific fell 8 percent.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WCPO

Walmart Black Friday ad: The 'official' version is here

Walmart has released its final Black Friday 2021 ad, which in Walmart-speak will be their third "Deals for Days" sale. This is the ad that in years past would be considered the "official" Black Friday ad, but in these changing times the sale is different from what most shoppers remember.
SHOPPING
Insider

How to clean and restore foggy headlights

Foggy or hazy headlights emit less light and make it harder for you to see at night. Age, dirt, and UV damage cause plastic headlight lenses to become cloudy over time. Headlight restoration kits are inexpensive and easy to use, and home remedies like toothpaste also work. Visit Insider's Home...
CARS
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: Best early discounts on Shark, Ninja, Nespresso, Sage and more

The countdown to Black Friday – aka, the biggest shopping event of the year – is officially on. The big day is now less than two weeks away, but a number of brands and retailers have already started to tease out early deals, from Very, AO and Studio to Boots, Superdrug and, of course, Amazon, meaning now really is the time to get out your shopping list. The annual sale bonanza seems to get bigger and longer every year, with more retailers joining in on the action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol and games consoles to mattresses and...
SHOPPING
boozyburbs.com

Japanese Dollar Store Opening Second New Jersey Location

Daiso, the chain that is Japan’s answer to the dollar store, is opening a second Bergen County store in Little Ferry. An Edgewater location opened to great fanfare back in the summer of 2019. Planned for a November 27th opening, they sell “high quality” items for around $1.99 each. The...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
EatThis

10 New Shortages Shoppers Nationwide Are Sharing This Weekend

Next weekend, you might find yourself prepping for Thanksgiving—but in the meantime, you and your loved ones have got to eat. If you're crafting a shopping list for between now and Thanksgiving, we've got word of the groceries that customers around the country have seen dwindling this week… and in some cases, the shortage trends are a little different than we've seen in recent weeks.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Carscoops

Cadillac Buys Out Over A Third U.S. Dealers As It Prepares For EV Transition

Cadillac is getting ready to take on Tesla and other competitors as it transitions to the electric age by reducing its number of dealerships by almost a third. The restructuring has seen GM employ a buyout strategy with mostly low-volume stores opting in. The move will see the American brand have about 560 dealerships from the 875 it had at the start of 2021 and over 920 just three years ago.
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Meet the ‘Explorer,’ the Jumbo Jet That Thinks It’s an Expedition Yacht

Talk about cross-pollination. Lufthansa Technik released a concept of a VIP jet cabin at this week’s Dubai Airshow that borrows heavily from the superyacht world, down to the name. The German design firm’s Explorer includes a foldout balcony, similar to many expedition yachts, as well as some wild technology on the interior that could turn the empty space into a disco, gym, or even a “mobility lounge” to transport land vehicles. “In yachting, multifunctional exploration vessels have now become a class in their own right,” said Wieland Timm, Lufthansa Technik’s head of sales for VIP and Special Mission Aircraft Services. “For this...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy