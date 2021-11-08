CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee Ranks Low on the List of States Fully Vaccinated Against COVID in the U.S.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do COVID vaccination rates in Tennessee compare to other U.S. states?. Just over 48% of Tennesseans are...

EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.
ECONOMY
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
shoredailynews.com

Virginia ranks 10th among all states for COVID vaccinations

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced that Virginia now ranks 10th among all states for the percentage of its population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and for the total number of shots administered. More than 82 percent of individuals 18 years and older have received at least one dose and 74 percent of adults are fully vaccinated. Nearly 6 million people have received vaccinations and nearly 12 million shots have been administered among the 8.5 million people who live in Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
Iola Register

More getting vaccinated as U.S. continues fight against COVID-19

The United States is steadily chipping away at vaccine hesitancy and driving down COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to the point that schools, governments and corporations are lifting mask restrictions yet again. Nearly 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated and the nation’s over-65 population, which bore the brunt of the pandemic...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Union Leader

U.S. begins effort to vaccinate young children against COVID-19

The United States on Wednesday began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5 to 11, the latest group to become eligible for the shots that provide protection against the illness to recipients and those around them. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the Pfizer...
KIDS
Axios

CDC: U.S. not considering changing definition of "fully vaccinated"

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is "not examining" changing its definition for what it means to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, director Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday. Driving the news: Walensky had previously said the U.S. "may need to update" its definition after the approval of booster shots. Be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kyma.com

CDC reports 70% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - As of Saturday, seven out of 10 American adults are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to the CDC. More than 80% of Americans ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine and that number is 98% for people over 65 and about 12% of them have received their third booster dose.
PUBLIC HEALTH

