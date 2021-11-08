NYT reporters to publish book on pandemic, Jan. 6

© Getty Images

Two veteran New York Times reporters are working on a new book focusing on the final months of former President Trump 's time in the White House, including how he and lawmakers in both parties handled the coronavirus pandemic and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump's supporters.

Journalists Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns have been spending the last several months on Capitol Hill, according to Punchbowl News, collecting information for their new book titled "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for American Democracy.”

The book is slated to be published in early May.

In a description of the book shared with Punchbowl, the publisher calls it "the authoritative account of an 18-month crisis in American democracy."

"New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns reveal how both political parties confronted a series of national convulsions, including the coronavirus pandemic, the January 6 attack on the Capitol and the political tribalism engulfing the country and confounding its new president," the publisher wrote. "With stunning, in-the-room detail, Martin and Burns also expose the deep fissures within both parties as Republicans attempt to regain power while former President Trump pursues a campaign of vengeance and Democrats try to govern with the narrowest of majorities and an ideologically divided coalition. Breaking news on most every page, Martin and Burns draw on hundreds of interviews and never-before-seen documents and recordings from the highest levels of government."

Since Trump left office earlier this year, several high-profile journalists have published books examining his final days in office and his attempts to cast doubt on the integrity of the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post published a three-part investigative series focusing on the Jan. 6 attack last week, reporting that Trump has dismissed as "fake news."