Scientists detect a 'tsunami' of gravitational waves

A powerful landscape in the Universe unveiled thanks to the discovery of new gravitational waves. The landscape is made up of real cosmic earthquakes generated by the merger of two black holes or neutron stars or black hole-neutron star pairs. The double discovery was made by the teams of scientists of the gravitational wave observatories Virgo and Ligo who have detected 35 new events in the most recent period of observations and which lead to 90 gravitational waves detected so far. The data, published today in the so-called third Catalog Paper, “sheds light on the characteristics of new populations of black holes, whose masses, together with those of observed neutron stars, provide new clues to the life and death of stars, further expanding the horizons of gravitational astronomy “.
