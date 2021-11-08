CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Scientists detect a 'tsunami' of gravitational waves

By Australian National University
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of international scientists, including researchers from The Australian National University (ANU), have unveiled the largest number of gravitational waves ever detected. The discoveries will help solve some of the most complex mysteries of the Universe, including the building blocks of matter and the workings of space and...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
The Next Web

Scientists may have found the first extragalactic planet – can we talk to it?

Scientists at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics believe they’ve discovered the first extragalactic planet ever observed by humans. Up front: I’ve got “extragalactic planetary, planetary extragalactic” to the tune of the Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” stuck in my head. And, now, you probably do too. Now that we’ve gotten that out...
ASTRONOMY
Scientific American

AI Generates Hypotheses Human Scientists Have Not Thought Of

Electric vehicles have the potential to substantially reduce carbon emissions, but car companies are running out of materials to make batteries. One crucial component, nickel, is projected to cause supply shortages as early as the end of this year. Scientists recently discovered four new materials that could potentially help—and what may be even more intriguing is how they found these materials: the researchers relied on artificial intelligence to pick out useful chemicals from a list of more than 300 options. And they are not the only humans turning to A.I. for scientific inspiration.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Einstein
ScienceAlert

These Theoretical Black Holes Could Erase Your Past And Mess With Your Future

Here's another one for the 'black holes are weird' file: back in 2018, a team of mathematicians calculated that some black holes in an expanding Universe like ours can press the reset button on the history of their contents, effectively erasing the past and turning the future into a giant question mark. Exactly what this would look like from an observer's point of view is anybody's guess. But if it turns out to be true, we might finally have a solution to one of the biggest questions in modern cosmology. If we follow the laws of physics to their logical conclusions, all...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Scientists discover limestone rocks in Italy that confirm the Earth's poles 'wandered' 12 degrees nearly 84 million years ago - but the planet 'corrected itself' and snapped back into place over the next 5 million years

Earth's hard outer shell 'wobbles' over the eons have occurred to an extent much greater than previously thought, according to a new report. Researchers led by geologist Joe Kirschvink at Tokyo University's Earth-Life Science Institute (ELSI) found evidence in Italy that the Earth's crust tilted 12 degrees south about 84 million years ago.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravitational Waves#Tsunami#Observatories#Black Hole#Universe#Arxiv#Ligo
Interesting Engineering

Scientists Detected a Mysterious Barrier Near the Center of the Galaxy

The center of our galaxy is a place you don't want to be. Conditions within the Milky Way's blindingly-bright center are identical to a colossal particle accelerator, according to new research recently published in Nature Communications. But something peculiar was also discovered: an unidentified mechanism that keeps cosmic rays from penetrating the gigantic cloud known as the central molecular zone.
ASTRONOMY
Legit Reviews

Scientists Detect The Deepest Earthquake Ever

Scientists have detected what they say is the deepest earthquake ever detected. It occurred 467 miles below the surface of the Earth, putting it in the lower mantle. The most surprising part about detecting the earthquake is that it occurred in a portion of the mantle where earthquakes were thought to be impossible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Gravitational wave treasure trove shows black holes, neutron stars colliding

Scientists have released the largest catalog of gravitational wave detections to date, shedding new light on interactions between the most massive objects in the universe, black holes and neutron stars. The catalog was compiled by three groundbreaking detectors: the two Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) detectors located in Hanford, Washington,...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Extending LIGO’s Reach Into the Cosmos With New Mirror Coatings for the Gravitational-Wave Observatory

New mirror coatings will increase the volume of space LIGO can probe in its next run. Since LIGO’s groundbreaking detection, in 2015, of gravitational waves produced by a pair of colliding black holes, the observatory, together with its European partner facility Virgo, has detected dozens of similar cosmic rumblings that send ripples through space and time.
LIVINGSTON, LA
sciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Atoll

Atoll (noun, “AT-all”) An atoll is a ring-shaped coral reef, island or chain of islands around a body of water called a lagoon. An atoll forms when an underwater volcano spills lava onto the seafloor. Over many eruptions, that volcanic rock piles up. Eventually, it rises above the water. This creates an island. Sea creatures called corals settle around the edges of that island. Their stony skeletons form a coral reef.
WILDLIFE
astrobites.org

Searching for a stochastic sea: Gravitational waves and the European Pulsar Timing Array

Title: Common-red-signal analysis with 24-yr high-precision timing of the European Pulsar Timing Array: Inferences in the stochastic gravitational-wave background search. Authors: S. Chen et al., The European Pulsar Timing Array Collaboration. First Author’s Institution: Laboratoire de Physique et Chimie de l’Environnement et de l’Espace, Université d’Orléans, CNRS, Orléans, France. Status:...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists release huge catalogue of gravitational waves, showing wide variety of black holes

Scientists have released a huge catalogue of gravitational waves, showing a wide variety of black holes.Gravitational waves are ripples in the fabric of spacetime that happen during extreme events in the universe, primarily the merging of two black holes.They were theorised by Einstein but never detected until 2015. Discoveries have accelerated rapidly since, however – with scientists now sometimes seeing multiple gravitational waves on one day.The latest catalogue includes 35 of those events, bringing the total found to 90.The catalogue is notable because it includes some rare gravitational waves. While 33 of them come from merging black holes, two are thought...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Universe, a powerful landscape unveiled thanks to new gravitational waves

A powerful landscape in the Universe unveiled thanks to the discovery of new gravitational waves. The landscape is made up of real cosmic earthquakes generated by the merger of two black holes or neutron stars or black hole-neutron star pairs. The double discovery was made by the teams of scientists of the gravitational wave observatories Virgo and Ligo who have detected 35 new events in the most recent period of observations and which lead to 90 gravitational waves detected so far. The data, published today in the so-called third Catalog Paper, “sheds light on the characteristics of new populations of black holes, whose masses, together with those of observed neutron stars, provide new clues to the life and death of stars, further expanding the horizons of gravitational astronomy “.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy