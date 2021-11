In Finland, peat soils account for only ten percent of agricultural land; yet they are responsible for more than half of the country's agricultural emissions. At the moment, researchers are working hard to find smart agricultural techniques for climate and food production, so that peat soils could continue to be used in food production. The proportion of peat soils used as agricultural land varies from one region to the next. In some places, they are important areas of food production.

