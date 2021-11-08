Gas prices up again in northern New England, but relief soon

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices rose once again in northern New England over the last week.

Prices in Maine went up the most over the past week, according to GasBuddy, which surveys stations. The price in the state was up 2.7 cents per gallon to $3.41 per gallon, the organization said Monday.

Prices in New Hampshire went up 2.4 cents per gallon to $3.34. In Vermont, prices rose about a cent to $3.41. Prices fell about a cent to $3.45 in the Burlington area, however.

Oil prices briefly fell to less than $80 barrel for the first time in weeks, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. He said a corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices should lead to small declines in price in most of the country this week.