The internet was undefeated yesterday after Buffalo's Josh Allen had issues all game long Sunday against the Jaguars Josh Allen. In what was a confusing game for anyone with eyeballs, the Bills struggled mightily against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither team really wanted to score and left it to both team's kickers to put points on the board in a 9-6 victory for the Jags. The team that tanked last year to get Trevor Lawrence and still really are kind of awful were able to give the Josh Allen lead Buffalo Bills everything they wanted, and more. And that was in part thanks to, checks notes, Josh Allen.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO