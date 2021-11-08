Polk County District Court results

NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 130 East Minnesota Ave., Glenwood, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, September 18, 2007, and for the appointment of Bruce Zavadil, whose address is 23107 Co. Rd. 28, Glenwood, MN 56334; and Steven Anderson, whose address is 13223 340th Ave., Farwell, MN 56327 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO