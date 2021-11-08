CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, NC

Polk County District Court results

By Leah Justice
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 7 days ago

In Polk County District Court on Oct. 27, 2021, with Judge Gene Johnson presiding, 195 cases were heard. Some cases were continued, dismissed or sent to superior court. Richard Heath Abee was convicted of reckless driving to endanger. Abee was fined $100 and court costs. Lorissa Marie Berry was...

tryondailybulletin.com

