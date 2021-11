There are serious car games, like Gran Turismo and Forza Motorsport. Games that take themselves so seriously it can be difficult to find the fun in their perfectly tuned cars on their realistic racetracks. They acknowledge that supercars are hard to drive at high speed, but also make it clear that if you can’t pull it off, that’s a “you problem”. After each, hard fought, brief race, the enjoyment is over until you move to the next one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO