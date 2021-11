This is an excerpt from CNBC Make It's weekly newsletter. Subscribe here. Right now might be the opportune time to ask your boss for a raise. That's what my co-worker Abigail Johnson Hess found after speaking to a few economists about the current labor conditions in the U.S. In addition to rising inflation, there are labor shortages in some industries — particularly leisure and hospitality — that can give employees a leg up in asking for more money.

