CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellflower, CA

91 Freeway takeover: Vehicles hold up traffic to do doughnuts, other stunts in Bellflower area

By additional reporting by Nancy Fontan, Tony Kurzweil
KTLA
KTLA
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e9WWh_0cq45NIb00

Traffic was held up early Monday morning during an illegal vehicle takeover of the 91 Freeway in the Bellflower area.

Authorities received a call around 1:15 a.m. reporting about 50 vehicles holding up the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the 605 interchange, California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball said.

Video from the scene showed cars doing doughnuts and other stunts on the freeway as headlights from stopped traffic could be seen in the background.

An estimated 200 people were also out of their vehicles watching the illegal demonstration.

The drivers got back in their cars and scattered on the 91 and 605 freeways when officers arrived about 15 minutes later.

One arrest was made on Carmenita Road near the 91 Freeway, Kimball said.

No further details about the arrest were given.

There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the freeway takeover.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 31

Arlene M.
7d ago

those Spanish speaking Siberians aka Mexicans. Spanish speaking Indonesians lack discipline. it's what happens when you live with your parents all your life.

Reply(4)
9
Cheryl Augustine
6d ago

Only ONE arrest? Something very wrong here - they should have collected car keys, called tow trucks, and MORE!

Reply
6
Carmelina
6d ago

They should take their cars away if they get caught and their licence. This is too dangerous. I work at night and I got caught in these takeovers a couple of times. I couldn't get out I was scared. You end up getting pushed with the traffic. I seen them on the big intersections but now the freeway is getting realy dangerous.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTLA

Police seek armed man suspected in string of burglaries in Shadow Hills, Sun Valley and Sunland areas

Police are looking for a man suspected in a string of burglaries in the Shadow Hills, Sun Valley and Sunland areas, caught on home surveillance videos holding a weapon. The suspected robber is believed to be responsible for eight to 10 burglaries or attempted burglaries, both at commercial and residential sites, according to Sgt. Guillermo […]
SHADOW HILLS, CA
KTLA

Police seek help in identifying killer of 40-year-old Sylmar man

A man was found dead in a Sylmar parking lot on Friday, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying the shooter and anyone else who may have been involved. The victim, 40-year-old Alexander Garcia Aguirre of Sylmar, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at about 10 p.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellflower, CA
State
California State
Bellflower, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KTLA

2 killed in double shooting after illegal street car racing event in Compton

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances surrounding a double shooting in Compton that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday. The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. When deputies responded, they found […]
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Man fatally shot in Pico Rivera: LASD

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Pico Rivera on Sunday. The man, whose identity was not released, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso when deputies arrived in the 9500 block of Dork Street at about 3:30 p.m., according to an alert from […]
PICO RIVERA, CA
KTLA

Investigation underway after elderly couple found dead in Moorpark home

An investigation is underway after the bodies of an elderly couple were discovered in a Moorpark residence, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday. Deputies responded to a home in the 11100 block of Broadview Drive just before noon on Saturday after a caller tipped a dispatcher that authorities would find two bodies at the […]
MOORPARK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Vehicles#Doughnut#Freeway
KTLA

5 injured when car crashes near anti-vaccine protest on Golden Gate Bridge

A vehicle struck two California Highway Patrol officers and three Golden Gate Bridge workers during an anti-vaccination mandate protest on the span Thursday but they weren’t seriously hurt, authorities said. The CHP officers and bridge workers were struck at about 6 p.m. in a northbound traffic lane, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay told the San Francisco Chronicle. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Astroworld fatalities rise to 10 after 9-year-old boy’s death

A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston. Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said. Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTLA

Rancho Cucamonga protest alleges inmate mistreatment at West Valley Detention Center

Family and friends of Isaiah Hernandez-Sanchez on Saturday protested outside the West Valley Detention Center, where Hernandez-Sanchez was held before he died on Sept. 15. Hernandez-Sanchez, a 29-year-old from Barstow, was found unresponsive on his bunk and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Fontana Herald News. “We’ve been […]
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Person found dead under downtown L.A. train

A person was found dead under a train in downtown Los Angeles Friday evening. Firefighters responded to just after 6 p.m. and determined the person dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. The body was found at a stop of the Metro B line (also known as the red line), […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Man detained after threat made against Anaheim hospital

A man has been detained after a threat was made against an Anaheim hospital Friday morning. The man was taken into custody in Garden Grove, police said. The incident unfolded after a man called the KTLA newsroom about 10:15 a.m. indicating he was on his way to Anaheim Global Medical Center with a gun. KTLA […]
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Sheriff’s deputy opens fire after being stabbed in East L.A. area; woman killed, man in critical condition

An investigation is underway into a shooting involving a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who investigators say was stabbed during an altercation with two suspects in the East Los Angeles area Friday morning. The shooting was reported shortly before 4 a.m. at the Speedway Express gas station bordering East Los Angeles and Commerce in the […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Long Beach police shoot and wound man armed with BB gun: Officials

Long Beach police shot and wounded a suspect armed with a BB gun Friday morning, officials said. Officers responded to the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Woodruff Avenue around 8:20 a.m. after getting a call about a person waving a knife. When they got there, they found a man inside a parked vehicle holding […]
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy