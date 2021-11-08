91 Freeway takeover: Vehicles hold up traffic to do doughnuts, other stunts in Bellflower area

Traffic was held up early Monday morning during an illegal vehicle takeover of the 91 Freeway in the Bellflower area.

Authorities received a call around 1:15 a.m. reporting about 50 vehicles holding up the eastbound lanes of the freeway near the 605 interchange, California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball said.

Video from the scene showed cars doing doughnuts and other stunts on the freeway as headlights from stopped traffic could be seen in the background.

An estimated 200 people were also out of their vehicles watching the illegal demonstration.

The drivers got back in their cars and scattered on the 91 and 605 freeways when officers arrived about 15 minutes later.

One arrest was made on Carmenita Road near the 91 Freeway, Kimball said.

No further details about the arrest were given.

There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the freeway takeover.

