Hey, OBJ is headed to L.A.!!! What a day, what a day! Or, is it?. What exactly should fantasy managers expect out of Odell Beckham Jr. with the juggernaut Rams offense?. Will Beckham be like Sammy Watkins on his various different stops? (Plays when healthy, but minimally productive.) Will he be Josh Gordon with the Patriots, Seahawks or Chiefs? (Invisible were it not for his name.) Will he just be the Rams’ newest version of DeSean Jackson? (An isolated deep threat of minimal importance.) Or will he be Randy Moss? (Recapturing his former glory in a new, more friendly setting.)

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO