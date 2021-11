It is probably common for some shows to get renewed within a month or week but sometimes the renewal may extend up to a few decades. We have already witnessed this on the popular movie Top Gun: Maverick and now something similar shows on Space Jam Franchise. It took the creators a whole 25 years to actually make the second part of the series and as it was released, the long waiting viewers took their chance to admire their old favorite series. As the sequel finished airing, fans were excited to know about the Space Jam 3.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO