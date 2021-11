Marvel Studios' heroes may have rescued IMAX from a disastrous pandemic. The company reported $142 million in global box office revenue and $56.6 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2021. That's its best earnings report since the pandemic began and it's mainly driven by Marvel's Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The report comes after a strong all-around box office in October, with movies like Venom: Let There Be Carnage, No Time to Die, and Dune boosting the overall global box office to more than $600 million in the month. That's the best month this year and better than the $544 million earned in October 2020.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO