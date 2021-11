Do you remember the days when road rage meant you screamed obscenities out your window maybe flipped somebody the state bird, maybe tailgated a little bit and then that was it? People are really stepping up their game over the years. It seems we’ve heard of more and more people trying to run each other off the road, literally. Seems we’ve heard of more people getting out of their cars and approaching other drivers to smash out their windows.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO