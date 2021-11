There’s no doubt that Ernest Hemingway was one of the greatest writers America has produced. In all honesty, though, I must admit I tried unsuccessfully to enjoy several of his novels, including “The Sun Also Rises” and “For Whom the Bell Tolls”, but the only one that connected with me and that I enjoyed from beginning to end was “The Old Man and the Sea.”

