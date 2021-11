Now that the Cleveland Browns and Odell Beckham Jr. have completely parted ways, the next step for the wide receiver is to find a new team in the NFL. Despite the failed marriage with the Browns, Beckham is still regarded as one of the most electrifying talents in the league, and it’s going to be just a matter of landing on the right spot before he gets to flash his immense potential consistently again. According to Mike Florio of NBC, Beckham has at least three teams on his list: the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and the New Orleans Saints.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO