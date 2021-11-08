VDH: 3,386 new COVID-19 cases, 65 new deaths reported in Virginia between Friday and Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported a total of 936,928 coronavirus cases and 14,190 virus-related deaths in Monday’s update, which includes 3,386 new confirmed and probable cases and 65 new confirmed and probable deaths around the Commonwealth since Friday.

Virginia health officials confirmed 694,925 cases and 11,915 deaths are related to the virus as of Monday, Nov. 8. However, 242,003 cases and 2,275 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate has stayed at 5.6 percent over the past 72 hours.

Health officials reported 3,386 new COVID-19 cases, 104 new virus-related hospitalizations, and 65 new virus-related deaths around the Commonwealth between Nov. 5, 2021 and Nov. 8, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Monday count, more than 143,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

Alleghany County: 2,160 cases, 85 hospitalizations, and 79 deaths

85 hospitalizations, and Amherst County: 4,399 cases , 228 hospitalizations , and 59 deaths

, , and 59 deaths Appomattox County: 2,428 cases , 119 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths

, 119 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths Bath County: 491 cases, 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths

Bedford County: 10,071 cases , 399 hospitalizations, and 158 deaths

, Bland County: 1,103 cases, 49 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths

49 hospitalizations, and 17 deaths Botetourt County: 3,968 cases, 97 hospitalizations, and 53 deaths

and 53 deaths Buena Vista: 1,353 cases , 31 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths

, 31 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths Campbell County: 7,314 cases, 360 hospitalizations , and 141 deaths

, and 141 deaths Carroll County: 4,066 cases , 303 hospitalizations, and 96 deaths

, 303 hospitalizations, and 96 deaths Charlotte County: 1,312 cases, 77 hospitalizations, and 27 deaths

Covington: 765 cases , 33 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths

, 33 hospitalizations, and 16 deaths Craig County: 562 cases , 21 hospitalizations, and 8 deaths

, 21 hospitalizations, and 8 deaths Danville: 6,317 cases, 361 hospitalizations, and 195 deaths

361 hospitalizations, and Floyd County: 1,466 cases , 48 hospitalizations, and 31 deaths

, Franklin County: 6,130 cases, 258 hospitalizations , and 107 deaths

, and 107 deaths Galax: 1,556 cases , 123 hospitalizations , and 62 deaths

, , and 62 deaths Giles County: 2,318 cases , 88 hospitalizations, and 31 deaths

, 88 hospitalizations, and 31 deaths Grayson County: 2,133 cases, 136 hospitalizations, and 47 deaths

136 hospitalizations, and Halifax County: 3,970 cases , 175 hospitalizations (-1), and 109 deaths

, Henry County: 6,643 cases, 443 hospitalizations, and 164 deaths

Highland County: 184 cases , 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths

, 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths Lexington: 1,594 cases , 36 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths

, 36 hospitalizations, and 36 deaths Lynchburg: 11,856 cases , 476 hospitalizations, and 188 deaths

, Martinsville: 2,108 cases , 182 hospitalizations (-2), and 89 deaths (-2)

, Montgomery County: 11,900 cases , 256 hospitalizations , and 110 deaths

, , and 110 deaths Nelson County: 1,393 cases , 56 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths

, 56 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths Patrick County: 2,120 cases , 135 hospitalizations, and 56 deaths

, Pittsylvania County: 8,259 cases , 361 hospitalizations , and 121 deaths

, , and 121 deaths Pulaski County: 4,225 cases , 198 hospitalizations, and 90 deaths

, Radford: 2,959 cases , 48 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths

, 48 hospitalizations, and Roanoke City: 12,310 cases , 319 hospitalizations, and 244 deaths

, Roanoke County: 12,114 cases , 264 hospitalizations, and 177 deaths (-1)

, 264 hospitalizations, and Rockbridge County: 2,171 cases , 76 hospitalizations, and 61 deaths

, 76 hospitalizations, and Salem: 3,548 cases, 98 hospitalizations, and 63 deaths

Wythe County: 4,588 cases, 259 hospitalizations , and 103 deaths

**items in bold indicate new cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths from previous weekday’s totals**

Since Friday, Nov. 5, the VDH reported 53 new COVID-19 cases in Roanoke City, 47 in Roanoke County, 40 in Montgomery County, 37 in Henry County, 35 in Bedford County, 34 in Salem, 33 in Campbell County, 33 in Danville, 33 in Franklin County, 30 in Carroll County, 27 in Patrick County, 23 in Pittsylvania County, 21 in Lynchburg, 20 in Pulaski County, 17 in Amherst County, 17 in Botetourt County, 15 in Charlotte County, 15 in Martinsville, 14 in Buena Vista, 14 in Radford, 14 in Wythe County, 13 in Galax, 12 in Halifax County, 11 in Rockbridge County, 10 in Grayson County, nine in Bland County, eight in Alleghany County, eight in Appomattox County, eight in Giles County, eight in Nelson County, seven in Floyd County, six in Lexington, two in Covington, two in Craig County, and two in Highland County.

In addition, of the 65 new virus-related deaths reported on Monday, the department says about 20 are from the localities listed above. More specifically, three are from Roanoke City, two are from Lynchburg, two are from Radford, two are from Rockbridge County, two are from Salem, one is from Alleghany County, one is from Bedford County, one is from Danville, one is from Floyd County, one is from Grayson County, one is from Halifax County, one is from Henry County, one is from Patrick County, one is from Pulaski County, and one is from Wythe County.

However, between Friday and Monday, the VDH reported one less coronavirus hospitalization in Halifax County, one less death in Roanoke County, and two less hospitalizations and two less deaths in Martinsville.

Health officials say they have received 39,201 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Monday, which is 104 more hospitalizations than VDH reported on Friday.

Of these newly-reported hospitalizations from over the weekend, five are from Franklin County, two are from Amherst County, two are from Bedford County, two are from Campbell County, two are from Patrick County, two are from Pulaski County, two are from Roanoke City, one is from Botetourt County, one is from Floyd County, one is from Galax, one is from Henry County, one is from Lynchburg, one is from Montgomery County, one is from Pittsylvania County, one is from Salem, and one is from Wythe County.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.