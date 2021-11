THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department is searching for a missing white male in his 70’s.

He was last seen around 4:00 A.M. walking towards Jackson Street.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue thermal shirt, gray pants. He has gray hair and wears glasses.

If anyone has any information, please call 911 or the Thomson Police Department at (706) 595-2166.

