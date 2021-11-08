Lamont welcomes cigarette, tobacco manufacturing company to CT

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Philip Morris International is one of the world’s largest tobacco companies and it’s bringing 200 jobs to the city of Stamford.

The move takes the company headquarters out of New York and into Connecticut. The city’s newly elected mayor says it’s a positive sign coming out of the pandemic.

The headquarters of Philip Morris International, the parent company of Marlboro, will now call the UPS building in downtown Stamford home.

“This is part of the Connecticut come back, we are open for business. We are so excited that international companies like Philip Morris are coming to our city,” said Mayor-elect Caroline Simmons.

Three years ago, the building was vacant. As the pandemic slows, the space is 95 percent full.

“WWE is taking over the old UPS trading floor. General Atlantic has moved in, and several others,” Simmons said.

Philip Morris expects to bring $50 million in economic revenue through a hybrid workforce.

“The likely format of work that will emerge for companies across the world and we are part of that is somewhat hybrid,” said Deepak Mishra, President of Americas Regions, Philip Morris International.

200 workers, mostly finance and marketing, will have desks in Stamford. Philip Morris International’s newest innovation is the only FDA-approved heated tobacco product in the U.S.

“That’s a little stick with a tiny bit of tobacco in it. You insert that and then your press this, and you use it more or less like you’re using a cigarette or vaping device,” Mishra said.

Connecticut’s new law banning flavored vapes doesn’t apply to “I quit ordinary smoking” (IQOS). It’s a heated tobacco, not a vaping product, though just as harmful.

“I think they’re doing the right thing by weaning people off of cigarettes and making sure they have a safer alternative and I’m glad they’re here in Connecticut,” Lamont said.

The company says 15 million people have switched off cigarettes and onto the sticks. The Philip Morris heated tobacco product is only sold in four cities around the country. Some of the folks who will eventually work there will market into the rest of the nation.

