Earlier this month, we reviewed the reborn Old Scout Single Barrel Bourbon, which died an untimely death, along with the standard Old Scout Bourbon, when the distillery ran out of sourced MGP stock in 2016. That wasn’t the only casualty of Smooth Ambler’s shortage. There was also an Old Scout Rye (MGP’s beloved 95/5 mashbill) which we, unfortunately, never got the chance to review, but whose quality and value I can confidently attest to. Only rarely would a single barrel version of that whiskey be made available at the gift shop in West Virginia, and fans reportedly went so far as to charter small planes to fly into the tiny airport adjoining the distillery in Maxwelton to secure a bottle. Such was the Old Scout hysteria of yore.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO