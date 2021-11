NEWS – We’ve reviewed a couple of Keychron keyboards and understand why they are so popular with mechanical keyboard fans. Their latest product isn’t a keyboard, it’s a mouse. The M1 mouse is an ultra-light optical wired mouse. Yes, that’s right. It’s not a Bluetooth/wireless mouse. It’s going to be tethered to your laptop or desktop computer and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Wired mice are great for gaming because there isn’t a lag and you don’t have to worry about charging it. The M1 is super lightweight at only 68g, so your hand won’t become fatigued after marathon gaming or work sessions. This mouse also features programmable buttons and cool RGB lighting effects. The M1 mouse is $39 and will be available soon via keychron.com.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO