Jurassic Park was one of the first “thrillers” I remember watching. I think I was like Six or Seven when it came out and I even had the backpack with matching lunch box and thermos. Like most kids, before that movie came out I had only saw dinosaurs in kids books and in the cartoon movie, “The Land Before Time.” So when a very real-looking T-Rex popped up on the screen, as a young kid, you were introduced to a new kind of fear. And somehow, it would’ve been just as frightening if you replaced the T-Rex with a cat. Watch below, haha!

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO