Curious about businesses in Katy now open or coming soon? Check out the newest business in Katy or several coming soon below:. Pet Bar Inc. will open a Katy location at 23541 Westheimer Parkway, Ste. 150, Katy, in early 2022. Pet Bar Inc. is a boutique pet grooming and spa service that offers a variety of services, such as self-service washing, full-service washing, grooming and a pet taxi service. It also offers membership options. www.petbarinc.com.

KATY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO