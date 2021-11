The Green Bay Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday in a critical game as they attempt to compete for home-field advantage in the NFL playoffs. The biggest question of all is whether or not Aaron Rodgers will be back in his role as starting quarterback for the team following quarantine protocols after he tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers is allowed to rejoin the team on Saturday but will need to pass a health check. If for some reason he does not get approval from doctors or the team decides not to start him, Jordan Love will step back into the role as starting quarterback for the second-straight week.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO