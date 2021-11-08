‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Delays Production

There’s a lot of anticipation of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is set to arrive in 2022. And right now, fans are wondering who will be the next Black Panther. Up until now, T’Challa was the Black Panther and was played, of course, by the late Chadwick Boseman. Since his passing, Marvel hasn’t said who would take on the mantle of the Black Panther. When the film was first announced in 2019, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was still with us, and no one knew that he was ill. Marvel has announcd that they would not be recasting the role of Boseman’s T’Challa. So, there has been a lot of speculation over what character will be the next Black Panther. Some felt that Letitia Wright’s Shuri (T’Challa’s sister) would be the heir.
