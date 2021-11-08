CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Delays Production

By Kim SoMajor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction for the upcoming sequel to Black Panther is taking a break. Deadline reported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will take a delay after Thanksgiving until the beginning of 2022 to allow Letitia Wright to recover from an injury from earlier this year. Production on the sequel to the $1.34...

AceShowbiz

'Black Panther 2': Letitia Wright May Not Be Able to Return to the U.S. Because She's Unvaccinated

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' has announced that it temporarily shuts down production as the Shuri depicter continues to recover from her injury in London. AceShowbiz - "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" could be facing a bigger problem than it is publicly acknowledged following Letitia Wright's on-set injury. The actress may not be able to return to the U.S. to work on the movie because of her alleged anti-vaccination stance.
southernillinoisnow.com

Letitia Wright’s vaccination status; Wesley Snipes reacts to new ‘Blade’ star; Offset’s HBO Max series The Hype renewed

As Letitia Wright recovers at home in London from an injury suffered on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her vaccination status may determine if she can return to work in America. CDC’s new guidelines released Monday demand that “non-citizen, non-immigrant air travelers must show proof of full vaccination to fly into the United States.” Wright, who portrays Shuri, the sister of Black Panther T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, is not a U.S. citizen. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the 28-year-old actress is not vaccinated against COVID-19.
miamitimesonline.com

"Black Panther" actress who played tribe elder dies

Dorothy Steel, a 95-year-old actress best known for playing a Merchant Tribe Elder in Marvel’s blockbuster “Black Panther” died Friday morning, Oct. 15. Steel was born in Detroit in 1926 and didn’t begin acting until long after her retirement from her career with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). She was in her 80s when she first appeared in stage plays put on by her senior center in Atlanta.
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
ComicBook

Black Panther Producer Nate Moore Recalls Telling Chadwick Boseman About The Role

Marvel Studios goes to great lengths to protect its movies. By now, you've likely heard the stories where actors are only allowed to read scripts under supervision or the stories about the fabled of the "Marvel snipers." When it comes to casting, the studio is even more secretive, not even bothering to tell actors or their agents what they're auditioning for. Take Chadwick Boseman's casting as an example. Executives from the Kevin Feige-led outfit called the actor to offer him a role, and it was only then the actor found out the extent of what he auditioned for.
Daily Beast

Letitia Wright’s Anti-Vax Sideshow on ‘Black Panther 2’ Is an Insult to Chadwick Boseman

An injury to Letitia Wright just tossed a vibranium-plated wrench into Disney’s return to Wakanda. Marvel Studios recently announced it’s shutting down production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because of an undisclosed injury sustained by its 28-year-old British star in September. Wright, who is slated to take up the Black Panther mantle after Chadwick Boseman’s tragic passing, has been released from the hospital and, according to her representatives, is “recovering in London… and looking forward to returning to work in early 2022.” The only problem with this plan is we’re still living in a global pandemic where international travel remains a dicey proposition. To mitigate the spread, the CDC enacted a new rule earlier this week requiring all non-immigrant, non-citizens flying to the U.S. to show proof of full vaccination before boarding, which makes the reports (which she’s denied) of Wright was planting anti-vax ideas on set seem incredibly awkward.
GamesRadar+

New Netflix movie The Harder They Fall includes an easy-to-miss tribute to Chadwick Boseman

The Harder They Fall pays respect to the late actor Chadwick Boseman, immortalizing him with an Easter egg in the new Netflix western. The moment comes within the first half an hour of the movie as ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) gear up to ransack a train carrying convict – and former leader – Rufus Buck (Idris Elba).
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Says She Will Give Herself an Origin Story if Disney Doesn’t

Deadpool 3 has no release date in sight, and information about Marvel Studio’s first R-rated feature film has been hard to come by. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped about confirming any details about Wade Wilson/ Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) transition from the Fox Marvel Universe to Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now Zazie Beetz, who played Domino in Deadpool 2 (2018), has revealed she is not ready to let her role go just yet.
Inside the Magic

SHOCKING Hero Could Replace Black Panther in the MCU

The sequel to Black Panther (2018) will hit theaters on November 11, 2022 — and was forced to move on without the glue that held the franchise together, the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. When Marvel Studios announced that they would not be recasting Boseman, Marvel fans began to speculate on who could replace the first African American hero in the MCU as the new Black Panther. And, a new rumor suggests that it might not be who almost every Marvel fan was expecting.
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
hot969boston.com

Winston Duke: Will He Be The Next Black Panther?

There’s a lot of anticipation of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is set to arrive in 2022. And right now, fans are wondering who will be the next Black Panther. Up until now, T’Challa was the Black Panther and was played, of course, by the late Chadwick Boseman. Since his passing, Marvel hasn’t said who would take on the mantle of the Black Panther. When the film was first announced in 2019, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was still with us, and no one knew that he was ill. Marvel has announcd that they would not be recasting the role of Boseman’s T’Challa. So, there has been a lot of speculation over what character will be the next Black Panther. Some felt that Letitia Wright’s Shuri (T’Challa’s sister) would be the heir.
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star Will Poulter "Honored" to Join the Marvel Family

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally found its Adam Warlock. A post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 teased the arrival of the ultra-powerful Warlock back in 2017 and fans have been waiting to see who would end up landing the role. It was reported last month that Maze Runner and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch star Will Poulter had been cast as Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which starts production this year and a 2023 release on the horizon.
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
