Rep. Sara Rodriguez announces bid for lieutenant governor

Rep. Sara Rodriguez (D) of Brookfield announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor of Wisconsin on Monday.

She beat four-time Republican incumbent Rob Hutton in 2020 to become a representative of the Milwaukee suburb. Now just about a year later, she said she will run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

"I know from growing up in and now raising my kids in Waukesha County, that there is still much more that unites us than divides us,” said Rodriguez in a press release. “We all want great schools, to fix the roads, to honor our democracy, to address climate change, to access quality healthcare, and to have the opportunity to earn an honest living."

Most recently, Rodriguez was the VP of population health and integrated care management for Advocate Aurora health before she ran for office.

She will be going up against State Senator Lena Taylor (D) from Milwaukee. So far, they are the only two democrats to announce their candidacy. On the Republican side, the current candidates are: Dr. David King, State Senator Patrick Testin, Lancaster Mayor David Varnam, longtime aid to Sen. Ron Johnson, Ben Voelkel, and Kyle Yudes from Eau Claire.

They will attempt to vacate the seat after current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes announced he will be running for U.S. Senate. The primary election is Aug. 9, 2022, and the general election is Nov. 8, 2022.

