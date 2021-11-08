CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspected hackers arrested in global ransomware crackdown

By ERIC TUCKER
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04QvbV_0cq3yN9y00
The AP Interview Monaco Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks to The Associated Press during an interview at the Department of Justice in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Monaco told the AP that the public should expect to see more arrests and law enforcement action as the Justice Department deals with the threat of ransomware. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two suspected hackers accused of ransomware attacks resulting in 5,000 infections have been arrested as part of a global cybercrime crackdown, Europol announced Monday.

The two, who were not identified by name, were arrested last week by Romanian authorities. Officials say the attacks, linked to the ransomware gang known as REvil, yielded about half a million euros in ransom payments.

The arrests were part of a law enforcement investigation called GoldDust that involved the United States and 16 other countries. REvil, also known as Sodinokibi, has been linked in recent months to ransomware targeting the world's largest meat processor, JBS SA, as well as a Fourth of July weekend attack that snarled businesses around the world.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco appeared to foreshadow Monday's announcement in an interview with The Associated Press last week, saying that "in the days and weeks to come, you're going to see more arrests."

The Justice Department has tried multiple ways to address a ransomware wave that it regards as a national security and economic threat. Arrests of foreign hackers are significant for the Justice Department since many of them operate in the refuge of countries that do not extradite their own citizens to the U.S. for prosecution.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray were expected to appear at a Monday afternoon news conference at the Justice Department to make what officials said would be a "significant" law enforcement announcement.

The Justice Department in June seized $2.3 million in cryptocurrency from a payment made by Colonial Pipeline following a ransomware attack that caused the company to temporarily halt operations, creating fuel shortages in parts of the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Ukrainian Hackers Indicted in Texas After $6.1 Million Ransomware Attack

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Justice Department announced Monday recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and government entities in the United States. An indictment unsealed on Nov. 8 charges Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, a Ukrainian national, with conducting ransomware attacks against multiple victims, including the July 2021 attack against Kaseya, a multi-national information technology software company. The department also announced today the seizure of $6.1 million in funds traceable to alleged ransom payments received…
TEXAS STATE
abc17news.com

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

WASHINGTON (AP) — A suspected Ukrainian hacker has been arrested and charged in the United States in connection with a string of costly ransomware attacks, including one that snarled businesses around the globe on the Fourth of July weekend. Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month after traveling to Poland. The Justice Department also announced the recovery of $6.1 million in ill-gotten funds from a Russian national who was separately charged and is wanted by law enforcement. Both men are alleged to be affiliated with the Russia-based REvil ransomware gang, which has been blamed for hacks that have extorted at least $200 million in payments,
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechRepublic

Europol arrests three suspects possibly involved in major ransomware activities

Europol announced new arrests during its "Operation GoldDust." The suspects may have been heavily involved in the Sodinokibi/REvil and GandCrab ransomware activities. Europol announced today three arrests of individuals who may be involved in ransomware activities across the world. The suspects are allegedly responsible for 5,000 infections, which represented about half a million Euros in ransom payments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

US government offers $10M bounty for DarkSide ransomware hackers

The State Department said it’s also offering as much as $5 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of anyone ”conspiring to participate in or attempting to participate in a DarkSide variant ransomware incident.” This is likely a nod to the group’s affiliate program, in which members receive a custom variant of the DarkSide ransomware and receive a chunk of any ransom payment profits.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
TechRadar

US government is going after REvil ransomware hackers

The US government has indicted a Ukrainian national and a Russian national that are believed to be part of the REvil cybercriminal group which is responsible for a series of major ransomware attacks. According to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, 22-year-old Ukranian Yaroslav Vasinkyi was arrested when trying to enter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TechCrunch

US charges Kaseya hacker and seizes $6M from REvil ransomware gang

During a news conference on Monday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Yaroslav Vasinskyi was arrested last month in Poland at the request of the U.S. government and is currently being held pending U.S. extradition proceedings. Vasinskyi, who used different names online to avoid detection, is accused of being a long-time affiliate of the now-defunct REvil ransomware operation and of deploying 2,500 attacks against businesses worldwide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seattle Times

U.S. and European authorities target ransomware hackers

The Justice Department on Monday announced arrests and charges against hackers allegedly affiliated with a major ransomware organization and the recovery of more than $6 million extorted by the group named REvil. The Treasury Department also announced the imposition of sanctions against the hackers, and the State Department added REvil...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Monaco
Person
Merrick Garland
Healthcare IT News

Justice Department charges two in international ransomware crackdown

The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced that it had taken action against two individuals accused of using REvil ransomware to attack U.S. businesses and government agencies. In a press release, the DOJ said it had charged a Ukrainian man with multiple ransomware attacks, including an attack in July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

REvil ransomware attacks: US announces crackdown on Russia-linked hackers as two charged and $6.1m seized

The Department of Justice on Monday announced a major crackdown on Russia-linked ransomware gangs, including the seizure of $6.1m from one ransomware actor and the unsealing of charges against two men linked to ransomware attacks this past year.One of the two, Yaroslav Vasinskyi of Ukraine, was taken into custody in Poland last month, and has had $6.1m in assets seized by the Justice Department. The other, a Russian national called Yevgeniy Polyanin, remains at large.Both men are facing charges for their roles in the deployment of ransomware known as REvil, which was used in a 2 July attack against a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Ukrainian arrested, charged with ransomware attack

Federal law enforcement may be catching up with ransomware threats. The progress comes after costly threats to food and energy companies like meat producer JBS and the Colonial Pipeline. The Justice Department Monday announced recent actions taken against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware to attack businesses and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
tech.co

Hackers Are Targeting VoIP Providers In Ransomware Attacks

VoIP service Telnyx became the latest in a line of VoIP services to suffer outages, after it was hit by hackers this week. The victim of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, the company warned its users that they may experience a break in service, and dropped calls, while the attack was ongoing.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Fbi#Ransomware#Ap#Europol#Romanian#Sodinokibi#Jbs Sa#The Associated Press#The Justice Department#Colonial Pipeline
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s FBI raids journalist’s home in affront to 1st Amendment

The Department of Justice executed an early-morning raid last week on journalist James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, a publication known for hidden-camera sting operations and whistleblower-based reports. The raid was in response to an investigation into the alleged theft of a diary belonging to Biden’s daughter Ashley, and raised concerns about the Biden administration adhering to the constitutional right to a free press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
OilPrice.com

Hackers Are Threatening The Global Supply Chain

As the global supply chain struggles from the aftershocks of the pandemic, spreading the suffering to nearly every industry, cyber criminals vultures are descending on the vulnerabilities to create more dangerous disruption. According to a report from cyber intelligence firm Intel 471, all key sectors in the global supply chain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
99K+
Followers
75K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy