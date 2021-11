The Ethereum price prepares for the uptrend and it may be fundamentally ready to break above $4800 respectively. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is hovering above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Meanwhile, the second-largest cryptocurrency might kick-start another bullish run back above $4800 if the market price crosses above upper boundary of the channel. Therefore, the break above this barrier is the first signal needed for a bullish to press higher. Nevertheless, ETH/USD has to break beyond $4900 before hitting $5000 resistance level.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO